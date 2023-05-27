Memorial Day: A day to remember, honor and pay tribute
to the sacrifices of our military and their families
Valley City:
Memorial Day is for honoring and mourning the military personnel who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
The various Veteran Organizations in Valley City will be conducting Military Honors on Memorial Day in remembrance of those who have died for their country. Military Honors will consist of wreath placement, prayer, gun salute and taps.
Military Honors Schedule:
9 a.m. Hillside Cemetery
9:15 a.m. St Catherines Cemetery
9:45 a.m. Oriska Cemetery
10 a.m. St Bernards Cemetery
10:20 a.m. Memory Gardens Cemetery
10:50 a.m. Woodbine Cemetery
11:15 a.m. Eagles (Riverside)
After rending Military Honors a performance consisting of patriotic music will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. by the Valley City Community Band along with Valley City High School band members.
Attendees are then invited for lunch at the Eagles starting at 12:00pm.
Military Honors will be conducted no earlier than the posted times. In the event of inclement weather the Military Honors will be conducted indoors only, at the Eagles at 11:15 a.m. The band performance will also be conducted indoors at the Eagles.
Eckelson-Sanborn American Legion
Memorial Day Services:
Auxiliary Memorial Day Program will be held May 29th, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Sanborn. Following program will be a visits to the Sacred Heart and Fairview Cemeteries. Lunch will be served at the Community Center after cemetery visits. The events are open to the public, with all welcome to attend.
Lisbon, Enderlin, Sheldon, McLeod and
Fort Ransom Memorial Day Activities
Memorial Day is the most solemn of our national holidays. We honor those who gave their lives for all the freedoms this country possesses. Take some time to honor these heroes on Memorial Day, Monday May 29.
Lisbon
Parade at 10 a.m. Meet at Riverside Building at 9:30 a.m. Parade will proceed down Main Street to North Bridge for Navy honors followed by Oakwood Cemetery for honors at Veterans Cemetery and ceremony at Veteran’s Home 11:30 a.m.-12 noon. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will be at the high school gym. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Florence Kimball American Legion Auxiliary will be serving lunch at the Senior Citizens Center. This is open to the public and is available as a free will offering.
Enderlin
VFW Post 9050 Memorial Day-9:00 a.m. West Saint Olaf Cemetery. 9:30 a.m. Enderlin City Cemetery. 10:00 a.m. Mary Hill Manor. 11:30 a.m. Alice Cemetery.
Sheldon
American Legion - Percy G Carter Post 221 May 29th 11 a.m., Sheldon Community Center(Cemetary Service immediately following)
Mcleod
VFW Post 9067 Memorial Day - 10 a.m. Military Salute Nordmanna Cemetery, Rural Mcleod, 11 a.m. Military Salute Freeman Cemetery, Mcleod, ND. Mick Kjar to speak. VFW Community Dinner open to everyone at VFW building, serving at noon.
Fort Ransom
Memorial Day Program Fort Ransom Community Hall 10 a.m., everyone welcome. Friday, May 26: 4-5 p.m. Sunne Farm Tour. 7-8 p.m. Night Stroll at the Little Twig Trailhead. Saturday, May 27: 9-10 a.m. 1-2 p.m. Quilts and Flags with Dakota Explorers of all ages - join us at the visitors center and learn about the history of quilts and flags. 2-3 p.m. Games of the past at the Visitor Center to learn about the pioneer and Native American holiday games. 4-5 p.m. Sunne Farm Tour, 9 p.m. Sensory Stroll at Little Twig Trailhead. Sunday, May 28: 9-10 a.m. 1-2 p.m. Winter Counts and Identity Shield at Visitors Center learning about the importance of the Dakota Tribes. 2-3 p.m. Fort Ransom and the Plains Indian Wars at Visitors Center, 4-5 p.m. Sunne Farm Tour. 9 p.m. Sensory Stroll at Little Twig Trailhead. Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day): 10-11 a.m. Memorial Day Bingo at Visitors Center. Learn about the history of Memorial Day and challenge yourself to a game of Memorial Day Bingo. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/prdfrsp
Gwinner
American Legion Post 191 Five Cemeteries Military Salute Noon on Memorial Day with potluck dinner at Gwinner Community Center. Everyone Welcome .
Cogswell
American Legion Post 38, Five Cemeteries Military Salute
Milnor
American Legion Post 148 Military Salute, Freedom Park 11 a.m.
Fargo National Cemetery (FNC) Memorial Day Event
The Fargo National Cemetery Volunteer Committee announces the 4th annual Memorial Day event on May 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. North Dakota Vietnam Veterans State Council President Dan Stenvold will give the keynote address. Congressman Kelly Armstrong will be making remarks.
This will be the second time this event will be held on the Fargo National Cemetery grounds. The location of the event will be 8709 40th Ave. N, County Road 20 in Harwood, ND.
Dan served in the Army as a crew chief on an M-109, 155MM howitzer in Vietnam from May 3, 1969, to July 21, 1971. This was considered three tours or 402 days in the jungle. Dan also had his 19th, 20th, and 21 birthdays in Vietnam. He has also been the Vietnam Veterans State Council President of North Dakota since 1999. Dan has been on the National Board of Directors for the Vietnam Veterans of America since 2008 and helped some 1,900 Vietnam Veterans affected by Agent Orange.
The Harwood American Legion Post 297, 119th ANG Cadet Squadron (Happy Hooligans Civil Air Patrol), the Red River Veterans Band, and the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard will take part in the Memorial Day Event.
Fargo National Cemetery is a Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) National Cemetery. The cemetery will eventually serve the burial needs of more than 30,000 Veterans, their spouses, and eligible family members from the North Dakota and Western Minnesota region.
The Times-Record extends our utmost gratitude to all the military and their families. Thank you for protecting us and our freedom.
Be sure and pick up your May 26-28 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.