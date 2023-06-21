The Special Olympics North Dakota State games were held in Fargo on June 10th and 11th.
Due to scheduling conflicts, the Jamestown to Valley City portion of the Law Enforcement Torch Run was held on Friday, June 16.
LE Officers made the 31 mile stretch between the Bloom exit on I-94 (mile marker 262) and Valley City Meats in five and-a-half hours.
Each year, LE Officers in North Dakota promote the concept of partnership and prosperity as the “Guardians of the Flame”. The “Flame of Hope” ignites the hopes and brightens the lives of more than 1,300 athletes that participate in Special Olympics North Dakota each year.
“Law enforcement has always been a real integral part of Special Olympics North Dakota. It’s one of the things they do to bring publicity to Special Olympics,” said Cindy Schopper from SOND. “They gather as an organization and they carry the torch.”
Local law enforcement were happy to support Special Olympics, but they were also happy to be doing it together.
The LETR started in ND in 1985 as a way to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. The annual run has more than 400 law enforcement participants statewide each year to ignite the “Flame of Hope” for the 1,600+ athletes involved in the 15 sports offered by SOND. The LETR takes place leading up to the Special Olympics State Summer Games.
“The “Flame of Hope” stays lit during the entire event just to signify the fact that people are gathered together in camaraderie and union to be involved in the joy of sports,” Schopper said. “It’s taking the model of the other Olympics. It’s the “Flame of Hope” and so it travels across the state to make people aware of the fact that there are Special Olympic athletes that are going to be participating in an event.”
The LETR gives area law enforcement the opportunity to collaborate with each other while supporting the Special Olympics organization.
The 30 miles between Jamestown and Valley City were ran collaboratively between the participants.
The partnership that the torch run creates between law enforcement and Special Olympics doesn’t stop after the run. The torch is a symbol at the State Summer Games.
“At our opening ceremonies, people who are a part of the torch run bring the torch into the stadium and they light the cauldron there to signify the beginning of the games,” Schopper said. “The law enforcement people that are involved in it will bring it into the stadium and pick up one, two, three, four other athletes that will run with them. When it lights, it’s like a culminating event to the beginning of the game.”
The torch run raises awareness for Special Olympics, and some law enforcement groups choose to make it a fundraiser.
“Some of our law enforcement agencies are state patrols, they’re involved in it greatly, a lot of county sheriff departments are involved in it, and so they also will sometimes use that as a fundraiser,” said Schopper. “People who are made aware of it will donate to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, and in turn, that money goes to Special Olympics.”
The LETR is a worldwide partnership between law enforcement and Special Olympics that was started by Kansas Law Enforcement in 1981.
“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a signature event that occurs in every state and every country that has Special Olympics programs,” Schopper said.
It has become the largest ever grass-roots fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics. This event has created amazing opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities to show off their talents and abilities.
Upon arriving at Valley Meats, the runners were treated to a lunch by Rod and his staff.
And on other news...at the State Summer Games, Sam Borg of Valley City was a state champion in the 400M race. Congratulations Sam!
Congratulations also go out to Jennifer Bennett who is competing at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. She picked up a silver medal with a career best run of 3:50.24 in the 800M. Way to go Jennifer!
