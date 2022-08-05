Starting from the top of a hill in Valley City, Brycen Berg and Zack Anderson’s love for racing has taken them the distance all the way to crossing the finish line at the All-American Soap Box Derby in Ohio.
The pair of 11 years olds competed at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship after winning their division at the Valley City soap box race in June. The soap box derby was a week long event that took place in Akron, Ohio on July 17-23, and Brycen and Zack were the only racers representing the state.
“There was no one else from North Dakota,” Zack said.
Racing against competition from all over the country, including racers from New York and Colorado, was both a fun and intimidating experience.
“It was fun, but it was stressful. There was so many people there and they all had cool cars. When you watch them go down the hill, they look like they are going really fast, and you get so nervous and think they are going to beat you,” Brycen said.
Brycen and Zack are competitive and enjoyed getting to race against other top racers. They shared that getting to meet new people and make new friends was another highlight of a memorable week in Akron.
“Meeting new people and going down the hill,” Brycen said. “The (hill) in Akron was nice and smooth.”
Zack’s attention was more drawn to the artistry of his fellow racers’ vehicles.
“(I liked) getting to see all of the designs on the other cars,” said Zack. “This spider-man one was spider-man shooting a web out and it had the whole city behind it with all the lights and everything.”
On top of getting to race at a big competition, Brycen and Zack got to explore a different city.
“It’s a week-long thing, and we didn’t have to just sit in the hotel room. We went to the zoo, we went to the farmer’s market in Cleveland and we also went to Cuyahoga Falls. On our way there we went to Wisconsin Dells,” Brycen said.
The event was more than just racing.
“There is other events. The parade at night where they introduce all 310 racers, they get to walk across the stage and they tell them their name, their likes and interests and what they want to do when they grow up. They get to walk across the stage and wave to all the families,” said Justin Tabor, Brycen’s dad. “One of the nights they have a badge trading ceremony where they get to bring stuff from their hometown. One of them was from Kentucky, and their town was the founder of Flex Seal, so everybody got a Flex Seal frisbee. We handed out John Deere stickers...it’s a good family-oriented week. There’s people you get to meet and friends you get to make.”
There are only a select number of days that actually include racing.
“You only get to race a few days after you do alignment and all the safety precautions, they let you do a trial run down the hill just get the driver familiar and to get the nerves away, because it’s a very intimidating hill. Then you’re good to go,” Justin said. “Then they do the challenge races. The actual championship race was Saturday.”
The championship races consist of three racers and are single-elimination.
“You go down the hill once, and whoever has the best overall time wins. Only one person wins and two of them lose,” Zack said.
Brycen and Zack didn’t end up on top in the actual championship race, but they both saw success during the practice and challenge races.
“During the practice race, I won my first heat, but for the real race, I lost right away,” said Brycen.
Brycen only lost his round of the championship race by four hundredths of a second.
“Challenge day I won one of the races, but I didn’t win overall,” Zack said.
Zack competed in the Stock division and Brycen competed in the Super Stock division. Each of those divisions consisted of around 70 racers.
“Stock cars are triangleish and Super Stock’s are half circle front. Super Stock has to weigh 240 pounds, Stock as to weigh 200 pounds,” said Brycen.
Despite racing in different divisions, Brycen and Zack spent most of their time in Akron together.
