Zach and Brycen - VC 2022 Soapbox Racers in Akron

Starting from the top of a hill in Valley City, Brycen Berg and Zack Anderson’s love for racing has taken them the distance all the way to crossing the finish line at the All-American Soap Box Derby in Ohio.

The pair of 11 years olds competed at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship after winning their division at the Valley City soap box race in June. The soap box derby was a week long event that took place in Akron, Ohio on July 17-23, and Brycen and Zack were the only racers representing the state.

