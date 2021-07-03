It’s hard to believe that we’re already creeping up on July 4th. As we get ever-closer to the day of Independence festivities, many organizations, communities and individuals are ironing out the details of their celebrations. Here’s what’s going on in this area:
Sanborn
The Sanborn community is hosting their annual Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd. Unless otherwise noted, everything happens on Main Street in Sanborn:
• Rib Cook-Off Competitor Set-Up - 9 a.m.
• Parade - 10 a.m.
• Kids Races - after the parade
• Bounce Houses - 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
• Veterans Park Dedication - 12 noon (*located on the corner of County Road 11 and 5th Ave., just south of the Post Office)
• Rib Cook-Off Judging - 5 p.m.
• Sanborn Fire Department Fireworks - at dusk
Ashtabula Crossing
The Ashtabula Fireworks Association will light up the skies with their long-running annual fireworks show on July 3rd at dusk (approximately 10:30 p.m.) Get there early to find your perfect spot on the road or in the water. You’ll find Ashtabula Crossing on county road 21 North, about 15 miles north of Valley City.
Fort Ransom
There are many events to enjoy on July 3rd and 4th in the town of Fort Ransom, with weekend festivities culminating in the Fort Ransom Arena Association’s 23rd Annual Rodeo (produced by Arrow K Rodeo Co.). The July 4th rodeo will feature events including bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, team roping, junior and senior barrel racing, junior bull riding and sheep riding. But there’s more fun to be had even before the July 4th rodeo. On July 3rd, the Fort Ransom Arena Association is hosting their Double Header Barrel Race. Here’s the schedule for that:
• Registration at 10 a.m., exhibitions at 12-1:45 p.m.
• Introduction of royalty and national anthem to kick off the barrel races - 2 p.m.
On Sunday, July 4th, the festivities begin with an 11 a.m. parade on Main Street. Here are the rest of the day’s events:
• Kids carnival and bean bag tournament at Fort Ransom Arena - 2 p.m. (concession available)
• Annual Rodeo - 5:30 p.m. ($10 adults, $4 ages 7-12, 6 & under free)
- Rodeo queen coronation - 5:30 p.m.
- Rodeo events - 6 p.m.
Fireworks Reminders
Watching the pros put on a fireworks show is, as Barnes County Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd has said, the best, safest way to enjoy fireworks. These guys know how to safely handle everything and have fire personnel on standby, just in case.
So pack up the fam and stop by Ashtabula Crossing or Sanborn at dusk on July 3rd to watch the pros as they light up the skies with the best fireworks shows in the area.
If you’re planning to detonate your own fireworks on or around July 4th, there are a few important things to remember.
• Like Fire Chief Magnuson writes in his Your Health column above, there are restrictions on when you can use fireworks. For Valley City, you can detonate fireworks July 1st-3rd, 8 a.m.-11 p.m., July 4th 8 a.m.-midnight, July 5th 12-1 a.m. and 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
No matter what you’re looking for as a way to celebrate July 4th, you’re certain to find something you and your family will be able to enjoy without even leaving the county. Be safe and have fun!