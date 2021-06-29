It’s hard to believe that we’re already creeping up on July 4th. As we get ever-closer to the day of Independence festivities, many organizations, communities and individuals are ironing out the details of their celebrations. You'll find information here about all the local happenings over 4th of July weekend, including those in Sanborn and Fort Ransom, and at Ashtabula Crossing.
Sanborn
The Sanborn community is hosting their annual Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd. Unless otherwise noted, everything happens on Main Street in Sanborn:
• Rib Cook-Off Competitor Set-Up - 9 a.m.
• Parade - 10 a.m.
Fort Ransom
There are many events to enjoy on July 3rd and 4th in the town of Fort Ransom, with weekend festivities culminating in the Fort Ransom Arena Association’s 23rd Annual Rodeo (produced by Arrow K Rodeo Co.). The July 4th rodeo will feature events including bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, team roping, junior and senior barrel racing, junior bull riding and sheep riding.
