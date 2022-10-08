Blake Shape decided that for her 7th birthday she didn’t want to receive presents but give them this year.
Blake has asked the people of Valley City to join her in making a donation to something she holds near and dear to her heart, helping homeless pets.
Shape shares with the Times-Record,
“I love animals and want to be a vet when I grow up.” She says she wants to do more for dogs and cats that haven’t found their forever homes yet and this was the best way she thought she could help.
During the month of October Blake will have collection site boxes (pictured on the far right) located at the Valley City Times-Record, Stoudt-Miller, Inc., Urban Couture and #1 Sun and is asking for the following donations to be fill up those boxes:
- Bleach and laundry detergent and dryer sheets
- Dog collars and leashes
- Paper towels and kleenex
- Antibacterial hand soap
- Disposable gloves (size large).
For more information please contact Heather Shape, Blake’s mom, at 989-464-5327.
The people of Valley City and our area furry friends join the Times-Record in sharing a special thank you to Blake with your gracious gift.
Non-profits like the Human Society rely on the generosity of community members, and the goodwill of young people like Shape.
The Times-Record extends a very happy birthday to Black as well..
Blake is the daughter of Ben and Heather Shape of Litchville, ND. Granddaughter of Chuck and Deb Shape of Valley City and Ray and Theresa Henry of Lpena, MI.
Be sure and pick up your Oct. 7-9 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.