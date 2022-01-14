Manpower shortages have left Valley City Public Schools scrambling to find reliable substitute teachers to fill in for teaching or administrative staff.
“We’re really scrambling to fill in other administrators or teachers and there’s some days where it’s really difficult,” Troy Miller, principal of Jefferson Elementary, said. “Certain years have been better than others … and this time of the year … a few of (our retired teachers who usually sub) go south for the winter or just aren’t as available this time of the year.”
The problem isn’t just in Valley City – the whole state is suffering from a shortage of substitute teachers, and there’s been a lot of changes over the past two years to try and encourage more people to apply. For one, the Department of Education now allows students getting degrees in education to get their substitute license before they’ve even graduated. All you need now to qualify to be a sub is 48 credit hours.
