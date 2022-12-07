NomefortheHolidays

The Nome Schoolhouse bustled with shoppers this past weekend, its events space decked with boughs of holly and over a dozen vendor stalls, offering hand-crafted gifts, sweets, treats and toys in time for Christmas.

“This is our second year doing this,” Katie Olson, wedding/event coordinator for the Nome Schoolhouse said. “We call it Nome for the Holidays. It’s a maker’s mart, so it’s … all handmade products. We also have our store open, which has our (fiber-wool) products in it.”

