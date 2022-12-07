The Nome Schoolhouse bustled with shoppers this past weekend, its events space decked with boughs of holly and over a dozen vendor stalls, offering hand-crafted gifts, sweets, treats and toys in time for Christmas.
“This is our second year doing this,” Katie Olson, wedding/event coordinator for the Nome Schoolhouse said. “We call it Nome for the Holidays. It’s a maker’s mart, so it’s … all handmade products. We also have our store open, which has our (fiber-wool) products in it.”
Yet most unique of the day’s events was not the smorgasbord of hand-crafted merchandise on every stall, but that Nome was not alone in its festivities – rather, it was just one stop in a loop of regional communities boasting vendor shows and more, drawing in shoppers from Fargo and beyond.
“Read the full story in your December 7 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.