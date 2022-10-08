On Sunday, September 25, 2022, the Valley City Boy Scout Troop 560 held their Fall Court of Honor. There were 9 rank advancements, five of which were Eagle Scout Rank, three Life Rank and one Scout Rank. The Scouts who obtained their Eagle Scout Rank includes Connor Pfennig, Teddy Hochhalter, Kailer Logan, Daryl Nelson, and Andy Nelson. Joshua Redfearn, Kellen Westman and Matthew Holm earned their Life Rank and August Hochhalter earned his Scout Rank. and many merit badges awarded. Along with the rank advancements, the Scouts also earned a total of 28 merit badges. Merit badges need to be earned and do take a commitment for the scouts to earn.
