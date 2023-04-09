The Valley City Optimist Club and CHI Mercy Health teamed up to share with Valley City 6th graders (pictured on right) an educational course on babysitting with classes held at the Elim Evangelicial Free Church in Valley City.
Kathy Dietrich, former Mercy Hospital nurse and active Optimist member, explains the groups goal was to share information on healthy snacks, diapering a baby, basic first aid and when it is appropriate, and necessary, to call for help. They also discuss safety when babysitting, proper discipline and what parents expect of a babysitter.