A community is defined by its shared history, heritage and traditions -- and few can speak more to these essential pillars of a community than its elders, who have seen how a community’s identity can endure no matter the changing tides of history.
The living history that our senior citizens carry with them is a precious thing, and we at the Times-Record want to try and honor and preserve this history and the stories that weave it, through our newest special section -- Celebrating 100 Years. If you have a loved one who has hit their centenarian birthday, we would love to hear their story, to sit with them and visit with them and learn who they are and what this community means to them. This collection of stories will be the first of many, we hope, that serve as an ongoing archive of the lives of our most decorated citizens, and if successful, we intend for this to be a yearly tradition.
For now, please reach out to us at the Times-Record office, 701-845-0463, with your information so that we can schedule an interview.