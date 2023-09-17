The Arc of Barnes County board proudly announces that two local women, Brenna Dieterle and Mckenzie Preston have been chosen and awarded a $1,000 scholarship each.
Barb Cook, board member, and representative of the Arc of Barnes County, shares with the Times-Record that the Arc of Barnes County has awarded scholarships to college students for several decades. She says that these scholarships are available for students who are pursuing a degree to help people with disabilities and that the board looks to award them to local students, preferably from the Barnes County area.
Cook tells us that this year ten applicants applied for the scholarship with two finalist being awarded the $1,000 each.
Brenna Dieterle is a Valley City High School and Valley City State University alumni who is currently attending University of Mary master’s degree program for speech language pathology and Mckenzie Preston, a University of North Dakota online student who works in the Maple Valley School system as an elementary special education teacher, also pursuing her masters.
The Arc is the largest national community-based organization advocating for and with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and serving them and their families. The organization, as a whole, works tirelessly to uphold the vision that every individual and family living with IDD in the United States has access to the information, advocacy, and skills they need to support their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.
Founded in 1950 by parents who believed their children with IDD deserved more – to be included in their communities and to pursue fulfillment and happiness just like everyone else. Ever since then, The Arc has continued to grow and evolve along with the changing needs and issues people with disabilities and their families face — and has played a pivotal role in changing the public perception of disability.
Scholarship applications are available each year. For more information call (701) 845-4189 or email: joelli.arc@gmail.com