Arc of Barnes County Scholarship Donation

Arc of Barnes County Board members pictured front row l-r: Barb Cook, Dallas Gruebele, Ken Merkes. Andrea Johnson, Randy Ladbury (back row 2nd & 4th front left), pictured with scholarship recipients, Brenna Dieterle (far left) and Mckenzie Preston (back row, 3rd from left).

The Arc of Barnes County board proudly announces that two local women, Brenna Dieterle and Mckenzie Preston have been chosen and awarded a $1,000 scholarship each.

Barb Cook, board member, and representative of the Arc of Barnes County, shares with the Times-Record that the Arc of Barnes County has awarded scholarships to college students for several decades. She says that these scholarships are available for students who are pursuing a degree to help people with disabilities and that the board looks to award them to local students, preferably from the Barnes County area.

