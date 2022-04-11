April is child abuse prevention month

Agencies announce line-up of locally organized events and activities
BISMARCK, N.D. – Did you know that early childhood experiences can have long-term impacts on children? To raise awareness about how communities and individuals can help grow strong, stable families, Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed April, Child Abuse Prevention Month in North Dakota.
In observance, the North Dakota Department of Human Services (NDDHS) and Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota (PCAND) are partnering with community organizations to sponsor local events and activities supporting families and raising awareness about prevention.
“We encourage families and community members to enjoy time together and participate in these family-friendly activities in their community,” said PCAND Executive Director Dan Halverson. “There are many opportunities in April to learn more about creating positive early childhoods for North Dakota’s children.”
Upcoming Events:
In Bismarck, local organizers are holding a Family Day / Make and Take Event, on April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.
In Bowman, the West Dakota Parent and Family Resource Center is offering a face-to-face parenting education class called “Love & Logic Magic for Early Childhood,” that will meet Mondays, April 4-May 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Tot Lot Child Care. Register by emailing debra.theurer@ndsu.edu. Bowman area families can also participate in a Family Movie Day and Make and Take Event, April 7, at 4 p.m. at the Bowman movie theater and a Family Fun Fair on April 21, 3-7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Pavilion.
In Fargo/Moorhead, the Sanford Children’s Safety Center is offering several two-hour classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sanford locations in both cities, including “Grandparenting 101” on April 4, that will share tips on how to support and assist a young family. Other classes offered are “Play and Milestones 0-2 Years” on April 7, which focuses on play equipment, quality age-appropriate toys, and how to make playtime enjoyable for infants; “Safe & Sound” on April 11, which addresses safe sleep and baby-proofing ideas; “Caring for Your Newborn” on April 12; and “Play and Milestones 3-5 Years” on April 21, which will teach positive ways to play and bond with young children who are developing ideas and opinions and attachments to toys. Some virtual classes will also be offered. For registration and other details, contact the center at 701-234-7233 or sanfordchildrensclasses@sanfordhealth.org.
In Grand Forks, the Parent and Family Resource Center – Region 4 and Grand Forks County Extension Office are setting up an informational booth that will be on display April 1-20 in the County-City Building at 151 S. Fourth St. They will also offer a virtual class, “Active Parenting – First Five Years,” that will meet each Tuesday, April 5-26, from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will discuss ages and stages, effective positive discipline, ways to encourage early learning and more. Register at https://forms.gle/XRDUS2pDb57QoAnaA or contact Chelsea Hammond at 701-780-8229 or chelsea.hammond@ndsu.edu.
Minot area families will be able to participate in a Family Movie and Make and Take Event at the Minot Oak Park Theatre featuring the film “Inside Out.” Details are still being finalized.
Learn more about all upcoming CAP month events in North Dakota by visiting PCAND’s website at www.pcand.org/child-abuse-prevention-month or following their Facebook page.
NDDHS Children and Family Services Division contracts with PCAND to implement primary prevention strategies to support children and families and reduce child maltreatment in North Dakota. The department supports and funds numerous statewide child abuse and neglect prevention programs and activities in collaboration with PCAND, the North Dakota State University Extension Service – Parent Education Network and other public and private partners.
During the 2021 federal fiscal year, 1,349 North Dakota children were victims of child abuse or neglect.
The department reminds individuals that if they suspect a child in North Dakota is being abused or neglected, they should call the statewide toll-free Child Abuse & Neglect Reporting Line at 1-833-958-3500. If it’s an emergency and a child is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.