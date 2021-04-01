As far as our international day of jokery, historians don’t have a lot to go on to determine why, when and where exactly it began…but they have a couple of pretty neat theories.
Though April Fools’ Day became “celebrated” as an official, widespread annual tradition in 1700, some historians hypothesize that the day’s significance got its start in 1582 France. At that time, France was in the midst of trading the Julian calendar year in for the Gregorian calendar (today’s version). The new year was celebrated the last week of March through the first of April in accordance with the Julian calendar, which moved to January 1 when they made the switch.
Those who were “late to the party” following the new calendar’s implementation and continued to celebrate the new year in March-April, became a target for jokesters.
Read the full story in your Thursday, April 1st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.