April is a month dedicated to raising awareness about many different important topics. Three of these are Autism Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness.
Autism Awareness Month
National Autism Awareness Month 2020 encourages everyone in the United States to “Celebrate Differences.” This campaign strives to build better awareness of signs, symptoms and realities of autism by providing information and resources for all communities to raise awareness of autism, promote acceptance and inclusion.
Child Abuse Prevention Month
Wearing blue is also a way to show support for children and families during National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month, sending the message that “everyone plays a role in making great childhoods happen.”
Every April, CAP Month elevates the importance of recognizing warning signs of abuse and preventative strategies to help protect the vulnerable, as well as raise awareness of the prevalence of Child abuse across the nation.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Each April the National Sexual Violence Resource Center leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), which is a campaign to educate/engage the public in addressing the issue.
The goal of SAAM is “for individuals and organizations to raise public awareness about sexual harassment, assault and abuse and educate communities on how to prevent it.”
