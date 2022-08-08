BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that the application window for the Main Street Initiative Artists on Main Street grant program will be open from Aug. 15-Sept. 23.
The Artists on Main Street grant is an accelerated program that offers technical assistance and funding to develop local artist-led projects in five North Dakota communities.
“This unique opportunity consists of creative community development training, one-on-one technical assistance for artists and community leaders from placemaking experts, and financial support for at least five small projects in each community that address local challenges affecting the vibrancy of their community,” Commerce Interim Director Shawn Kessel said. “We saw an amazing outcome in community engagement and project creation last year in Bowman, our first recipient. We are excited to see this program continue, and promote the importance of art across North Dakota.”
The purpose of the Artists on Main Street grant program is to support rural community development at the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation.
Eligible entities may receive up to $5,000 of funding per community to be used for technical support, supplies, and resources to achieve community and artist outcomes of at least five projects.
Recipients of the grant will partake in a year-long initiative that includes training and technical assistance for community leaders, creative placemaking training for local artists, and direct project funding.
Eligible entities include city, county, economic development organizations, community art councils, tribal entities, and non-profit betterment groups.
Commerce will be hosting an informative webinar about the Artists on Main Street grant program from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. Registration for the event can be accessed at msnd.link/AOM-Webinar.
More information about the grant program can be found at msnd.link/Artists-on-Main-Street.
The North Dakota Department of Commerce works to improve the quality of life for North Dakota citizens by leading efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth. Commerce serves businesses and communities statewide through committed people and partners who offer valuable programs and dynamic services