APOC Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser Pic

On Feb. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Eagles Club, the Abused Persons Outreach Center of Valley City will hosting a Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser.

As the only agency that works directly with domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Barnes, Griggs and Steel counties, Valley City’s Abused Persons Outreach Center (APOC) is a vital resource for the community.

