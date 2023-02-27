On Feb. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Eagles Club, the Abused Persons Outreach Center of Valley City will hosting a Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser.
As the only agency that works directly with domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Barnes, Griggs and Steel counties, Valley City’s Abused Persons Outreach Center (APOC) is a vital resource for the community.
They are committed to serving those who have experienced domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault or other similar crimes, providing crisis intervention, advocacy, support and counseling services to victims free of charge. APOC also acts as a public education resource, helping individuals recognize the signs of a person in trouble, teaching people to mobilize and commit to fostering non-violence communities and more.
APOC’s launch of Valley City’s Green Dot Program promotes their commitment to helping vulnerable people in that it gets the community more involved in creating a safer environment as a way to prevent violence. The program strives to educate and empower people to identify harmful behaviors (symbolized by a red dot) and respond in a helpful way that reduces that harm (green dots).
To do so, the organization recruits community members, business leaders and others to attend trainings, and offers education that fosters change in community norms and societal perceptions of violence.
APOC relies heavily on community support to extend its services to those who need them. The financial part of things is an aspect that poses some challenges.
“We do receive state and federal grants, but we’re very limited on what we can use those funds for and the amounts are always fluctuating,” Kasey Skalicky, APOC Director, says. “We have been working diligently to increase the level and availability of services and because of support from our community we continue to make progress.
They raise funds for their cause through quarterly fundraising suppers, community donations, and foundation grants allowing them to increase their capacity to provide crisis and emergency services with our communities.
APOC has an Endowment Fund with the Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation that serves as a solid place to build their financial resources as they expand.
Skalicky adds that community support is a huge reason that APOC has been able to work with victims and survivors for over 37 years.
This spaghetti supper fundraiser is one time the community can come out in full force and show their support for what the agency is doing, as well as for friends and neighbors APOC serves.
Skalicky tells the Times-Record, “All funds collected during the supper will go toward victim services. A community can only be safe when every home is safe.
There will be a ton of pasta, with a free-will offering.
Join them and show your support on February 27th at the Eagles Club.
Skalicky also reminds everyone in the community that APOC is a resource.
“We encourage victims & survivors of domestic violence & sexual assault to reach out to APOC or any other crisis center – there is help & they are not alone. All services are free & confidential.”
Abused Person Outreach office is located at 160 2nd St. NW, Valley City, office hours Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
To support the Abused Persons Outreach Center or get more information about their services visit www.apocnd.org or contact the 24 hour Crisis Line at 701-845-0072.