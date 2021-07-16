The Abused Persons Outreach Center (APOC) of Valley City is hosting their annual Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser on Monday, July 19th, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. The public is invited to come out and enjoy the free-will offering spaghetti feed to help raise money to support APOC in the important work they do.
As the only agency that works directly with domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Barnes, Griggs and Steel counties, Valley City’s Abused Persons Outreach Center (APOC) is a vital resource for the community and surrounding area.
The agency is committed to serving those who have experienced domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault or other similar crimes, providing crisis intervention, advocacy, support and counseling services to victims free of charge. APOC also acts as a public education resource, helping individuals recognize the signs of a person in trouble, teaching people to mobilize and commit to fostering non-violence communities and more.
APOC also partners with the Valley City Green Dot Program. It adds to their commitment to helping vulnerable people in that it gets the community more involved in creating a safer environment as a way to prevent violence.
As an organization, APOC relies heavily on community support to extend its services to those who need them. The financial part of things is an aspect that poses some challenges.
“We do receive state and federal grants, but we’re very limited on what we can use those funds for and the amounts are always fluctuating,” Kasey Skalicky, APOC Director, says. “We have been working diligently to increase the level and availability of services, so community support is more important than ever.”
This is especially true now, since APOC was unable to host the annual Spaghetti Fundraiser during 2020, hindering their ability to secure funds, while the needs of the community have grown.
APOC raises funds and awareness of their cause through quarterly fundraising suppers, community donations, and foundation grants.
They have an Endowment Fund with the Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation that serves as a solid place to build their financial resources as APOC expands.
This annual spaghetti supper fundraiser is one time the community can come out in full force and show their support for what the agency is doing, as well as for friends and neighbors APOC serves.
“These funds—along with donations from individuals, businesses, organizations and foundations—go directly to assist and support victims as they work to improve the safety and well-being of their children and themselves,” Skalicky says. “Our community can only be healthy and safe when all of our children and families are healthy and safe.”
The staff at APOC also wants the community to remember that they’re here for them. APOC is located at 160 2nd St. NW, Valley City, open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. APOC also has a 24-hour crisis line: 701-845-0072.
They encourage victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to reach out to APOC or another crisis center. All services are free and confidential.
At the Eagles on July 19th, there will be a ton of pasta, so come get your fill and support APOC. There will also be ice cream from Midwest Dairy available at the fundraiser.
To learn how to support APOC or get more information about the services they offer, contact them at 845-0078.
You can find them online at apocnd.org and on Facebook.