The annual Soap Box Derby is approaching fast and the call is out for prospective racers to throw their hats into contention to become king of the Valley City streets.
To aid in this, the Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby Club hosted a soap box clinic outside Handy Home & Hardware, providing hands-on guidance to prospective racers looking to build their own soap box car before the June 4th race.
“The kids are getting together, building something, racing, accomplishing,” Walter Remick, president of the Derby Club, said. “It’s a good tradition. For example (one kid) used to race a car, he got too big, his sister took over his car and won. It’s a competition thing … there’s some rivalry between dads.”
The two lane race consists of two divisions, the standard Stock division, for racers 9-13 and with a car/driver weight limit of 200 pounds and the Superstock division, which encompasses the 12-14 age group and has a limit of 240 pounds car and driver. The victor of a race is determined by “differential time” – that is to say, if one car wins in one lane by a second, it would then need to win by more than a second when it races down the second lane. Winners swap lanes.
“The kids have fun,” Melissa Remick, treasurer with the Derby Club, said. “I think part of the reason we still do it is that the kids just have so much fun, win or lose. It’s fun for them to rip down the street in the soap box cars.”
The race will go down Central Avenue and begin at 7 a.m. at the Dairy Queen. This race is a regional qualifier race and victors could move on to race at the national level in Akron, Ohio. Pits open May 31-June 3 and inspections are on June 2nd and 3rd. All first-time racers ended to be inspected on June 2nd.
The Derby has traditionally been a very large event, spanning two days. As a consequence of the pandemic, participation has dropped in recent years and the goal now for the Derby Club is to try and rebuild the long-standing event to its former glory.
“We’re trying to grow it back,” Melissa Remick said. “It used to be a two-day race … we’re down to one day, so we’re trying to find all of the cars that are out there, get them updated, get more kids in cars and get more drivers.”
There’s a large number of surplus old soap box cars in the community, and the club is tirelessly finding them and getting them fit to race again. As such, anyone who is interested in taking part in the Derby, but doesn’t have a soap box car, shouldn’t be dissuaded.
“If we had a driver who wanted one, we’ll find one,” Walter Remick said. “There’s so many cars (out there), that’s what we’re trying to do this year is find all the old cars.”
If anyone is interested in registering or learning more information about the event, they can visit www.soapboxnd.com or look up the Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby Club on Facebook.
