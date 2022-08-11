New Life Assembly Church hummed with activity Tuesday night, its lawn and parking area filled with vehicles, its sanctuary thronged with families, visiting with its kindly volunteers, delighting in cotton candy – and most importantly, coming away with backpacks full with all the essentials they’d need for the school year.
“It’s just something we wanted to do for the community, for people who can’t afford backpacks,” Brenda Dockter, one of the founding organizers of the 2022 Amazing Backpack Giveaway, hosted by and within New Life Assembly Church on Winter Show Road. “We give away backpacks free and all their school supplies.”