MANDAN, N.D. — The 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (Central Time), Monday, May 30, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on North Dakota Highway 1806. This annual event, hosted by the North Dakota National Guard, honors all deceased American servicemen and women and is free to the public. The first observance was held in 1993.
The ceremony will be live streamed at ndguard.nd.gov and aired in Bismarck-Mandan area on Dakota Media Access channels 2 and 602 (HD), and will begin with a flyover performed by two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at approximately 12:03 p.m.
There will be no Memorial Day program at the Heritage Center, North Dakota capitol grounds. Instead, the Veterans organizations that participated in this observance will host a gathering for Veterans and families at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Participants are asked to arrive early due to anticipated large crowds and motorcycle honor run. Lawn chairs are encouraged due to limited seating.
Request individuals not attending the ceremony, but dropping off flowers for Memorial Day grave decorations, to leave the facility by 10:00 a.m.
Handicap-marked vehicles are encouraged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. Drivers should ensure handicap credentials and decals are readily visible to parking attendants. Shuttle vehicles will be available to transport attendees from parking areas to the ceremony area. Attendees are encouraged not to drive large vehicles, such as recreational vehicles, campers, or tow trailers due to constrained parking.
Rendering remarks are Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, N.D. National Guard adjutant general. The emcee is Capt. Laura Kleihauer, N.D. National Guard.
The North Dakota Army National Guard’s Fargo-based 188th Army Band’s “Brass Quintet” will perform “How Great Thou Art” as well as pre-ceremony music. Also participating in the ceremony are local Veteran and civic organizations.
The national anthem will be performed by Alice Delzer, AMVETS National Ladies Auxiliary Chaplain, and Taps by Eric Bender. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1326 will render a rifle-salute volley and the North Dakota National Guard Military Funeral Honors Team will execute a 21-gun cannon salute with a World War I-era French 75-millimeter cannon. Pastor Mark Narum, Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck, and Chaplain (Capt.) David Johnson, North Dakota National Guard, will provide the opening and closing prayers, respectively.
In support of this ceremony, the Viet Nam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club will organize a motorcycle Honor Run at “The Shop” (131 Airport Road) in Bismarck. Participants will leave Bismarck at 11 a.m., head west on Main Street, and cross the Liberty Memorial Bridge to Mandan’s Memorial Highway. After turning west on Mandan’s 3rd Street SE, the motorcyclists will head south on North Dakota Highway 1806 until they reach the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. All motorcyclists and passengers are invited to participate, and no pre-coordination is required. Please arrive on your motorcycle between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Bus transportation will be available for the public to and from the ceremony.
-Bismarck: Bank of North Dakota parking lot, 1200 Memorial Highway.
•A 45-passenger bus donated by Harlow’s Bus Service.
•Bus will arrive at 9:30 a.m. and depart at 10:15 a.m.
-Mandan: Dan’s Supermarket parking lot, 500 Burlington Street, SE.
•Two 30-passenger buses, donated by Nightlife Limousine.
•Buses will arrive at 9:30 a.m. and depart 10:15 a.m.
In honor of Memorial Day, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park will host a Military Appreciation Day by offering free admission to military members, Veterans, and their families. This state park is located adjacent to the Veterans cemetery. For additional information, please call 701-667-6340
The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery was established by an act of the 1989 North Dakota Legislative Assembly. The cemetery was opened in July 1992 and is operated by the Office of the North Dakota adjutant general.
WHAT: 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony
WHEN: 12:00 p.m., May 30, 2022
WHERE: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan, N.D.,
on Highway 1806
