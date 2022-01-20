The 12th Annual Sheyenne Valley Predator Hunt & Gun Raffle is drawing near.
Established primarily to help promote coyote calling and help control the predator population levels, the hunt and raffle serves as well as a great opportunity for hunters and the friends of hunters to get together and enjoy what will likely be some good quality hunting.
“It’ll probably be pretty good hunting this weekend,” Tony Bruse, president of the Litchville Wildlife Club, one of the three wildlife clubs organizing the event. “Any time we get an excuse to get some guys out into the country, to clean up our predator population … we initially started this thing as an excuse to get people into calling. Calling coyotes was not a big thing 12 years ago.”
The event has grown since its inception, with some years being more well-attended than others, usually depending on the weather. This year there’s a raffle for 20 guns, and tickets are still available, having been on sale since the summer.
