The Capital City Coin Club will be hosting its Annual Show on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 & 2, 2023 at the Eagles Club, 313 North 26th Street, in Bismarck ND. Saturday hours will be from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday hours will be from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. Admission of $1.00 will be charged for adults with preteen children entering for free. Dealers will be buying and selling coins, currency, stamps, tokens and similar items.
A representative of the ANACS Coin Grading service will be at our show and will accept coins to be certified by the ANACS. Bring your treasures in for review!
If you are interested in Geocaching, the club members have planted pathtag “coins” around the Bismarck Mandan area. If you find one of our pathtag “coins” bring it to our coin show to be entered into a special drawing just for this special treasure hunt. More pathtags will be placed after the snow melts in preparation for next years’ show.
The Club will be sponsoring our annual Boy and girl Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge class on Saturday beginning at 8:30 am. All scouts are invited and encouraged to come to earn their badge.
Hourly door prizes will be given away to adults and a separate drawing will be held at 4:00 each afternoon for the grand prize, a 10th ounce gold coin. All children attending will receive special collector coins from the Capital City Coin Club and will be sure to get a door prize at the 4:00 drawing.
For more information call Larry Schneider, Bourse Chairman, at 701-258-9438