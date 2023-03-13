Coins

The Capital City Coin Club will be hosting its Annual Show on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 & 2, 2023 at the Eagles Club, 313 North 26th Street, in Bismarck ND.  Saturday hours will be from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday hours will be from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.  Admission of $1.00 will be charged for adults with preteen children entering for free.  Dealers will be buying and selling coins, currency, stamps, tokens and similar items.

 A representative of the ANACS Coin Grading service will be at our show and will accept coins to be certified by the ANACS.  Bring your treasures in for review!

