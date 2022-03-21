Special to Times-Record
The Capital City Coin Club will be hosting its Annual Trade Show on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 & 3, 2022 at the Eagles Club, 313 North 26th Street, in Bismarck ND. Saturday hours will be from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday hours will be from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. Admission of $1.00 will be charged for adults with preteen children entering for free.
Dealers from the upper Midwest will be buying and selling coins, currency, stamps, tokens and similar items.
The Club will be sponsoring our annual Boy and girl Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge class on Saturday beginning at 8:30 am. All scouts are invited and encouraged to come to earn their badge.
Hourly door prizes will be given away to adults and a separate drawing will be held at 4:00 each afternoon for the grand prize, a 10th ounce gold coin. All children attending will receive special collector coins from the Capital City Coin Club and will be sure to get a door prize at the 4:00 drawing.
For more information call Larry Schneider, Bourse Chairman, at 701-258-9438
