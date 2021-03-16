Superintendent Josh Johnson shares an email with VCPS parents, students and guardians this morning...
Valley City Public Schools is announcing that there will be No School on Thursday, April 1, 2021.  This revision to our school calendar was approved by the school board last night and will provide an additional day for our students, staff, and families to enjoy an extended break during the Easter Holiday Weekend.  As a school district, we recognize the incredible effort and hard work that has been made throughout this school year from our students and staff members.  We are grateful for the continued support from our parents/guardians in providing this additional day for our students and school staff.  Please know this day will NOT be made-up anywhere else on our calendar this school year.
 
Attached with this email is the revised school calendar. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me via email josh.johnson@k12.nd.us or at the district office at 701.845.0483.
 
Thank you,
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

