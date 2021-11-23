It’s hardly a secret that impartial, ethical journalism has seen a steep decline with the dawn of social media, blogs, competing news networks and various other types of news-deliverers. That makes it even more important than ever to encourage young writing enthusiasts to consider taking the time to explore the skills necessary to report the facts honestly, fearlessly and for the benefit of the entire reading public.
There’s a great opportunity for North Dakotans ages 15-25 to do just that, thanks to a scholarship created by local Valley City residents Madeline Luke and Gary Krapu and the Fargo-Moorhead High Plains Reader.
The Anne Krapu - HPR Journalism Scholarship awards financial and mentoring support to one to two young writers interested in becoming journalists. Luke and Krapu established the scholarship in honor of their daughter, Anne Krapu, a journalist herself.
