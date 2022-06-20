The University of Minnesota (UMN) and North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension will host an Animal Antibiotics and Parasite Management webinar at 7:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, June 21.
Veterinarian Cindy Wolf will discuss how Food and Drug Administration antibiotic regulations will affect producers, the importance of developing a relationship with a veterinarian, genetic selection for parasite resistance, and management tools for sheep and goats.
“The responsible use of medically-important antimicrobials as a livestock producer is an expectation, but purchasing previously available over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, such as penicillin and oxytetracycline, will require oversight and a prescription from your veterinarian,” says Travis Hoffman, UMN and NDSU Extension sheep specialist.
