Zack Anderson of Valley City Express Wrestling, to care of three opponents to take first place in the 12U 98 pound weight class at the 2023 North Dakota National Team Qualifier Folkstyle Tournament and advance to the National Folkstyle Tournament.
Anderson defeated Gabriel Miller of Firestorm wrestling by fall in 14 seconds. He then defeated Nickolas Polglaze of the Dakota Storm by fall in 2:54. He then defeated Max Volk of Shooting Star Wrestling 10-6 in the championship. Anderson has wrestled Volk, who is from Penn, North Dakota which is northwest of Devils Lake, before. “I beat him all three times now,” Anderson said.
Anderson has two moves that he likes to use, the single leg takedown and the lat (lateral) drop. Anderson had to describe a lat drop to this wrestling novice. “You have one under-hook and one over-hook and when they put pressure under you, you put both your feet around one leg and then you jump on to your back and twist,” Anderson said. “And then put them on their back.”
Anderson wasn’t sure at first he could qualify, but as the tournament progressed, his mind changed and he now knows that he is “good enough to qualify.”
Anderson is a 6th grader at Washington Elementary and is the son of Christie and Todd Anderson of Valley City. Todd says a lot comes with the being part of Team North Dakota. “Team North Dakota, they get matching teeshirts, shorts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and singlets.” Anderson continues, “so all those pieces go together and they are all matching to make Team North Dakota. It’s kind neat that you have that uniformity when you show up. Everybody has the same gear.”
“That is pretty sweet, its really special for Zack,” Matt Maresh of Express Wrestling said. “Going out to Bismarck and battling through that tournament. He was the only Express kid out there wrestling that day.”
Zack does like wrestling at the Bismarck Events Center. According to Todd, Zack is 24-3 at that facility in his career.
The Nationals will be held in Cedar Falls, Iowa March 31st to April 2nd.
Folkstyle wrestling is the type of wrestling you see at the collegiate, high school and middle school levels. The Folkstyle Tournament is the first leg in amateur wrestling’s triple crown. The other two are Freestyle and Greco-Roman. Those two are the types of wrestling that are in the Olympics. Folkstyle is only taught in the United States.
