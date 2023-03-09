Zach Anderson

Zack Anderson of Valley City Express Wrestling, to care of three opponents to take first place in the 12U 98 pound weight class at the 2023 North Dakota National Team Qualifier Folkstyle Tournament and advance to the National Folkstyle Tournament.

 Anderson defeated Gabriel Miller of Firestorm wrestling by fall in 14 seconds. He then defeated Nickolas Polglaze of the Dakota Storm by fall in 2:54. He then defeated Max Volk of Shooting Star Wrestling 10-6 in the championship. Anderson has wrestled Volk, who is from Penn, North Dakota which is northwest of Devils Lake, before. “I beat him all three times now,” Anderson said.

