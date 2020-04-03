This latest round of winter weather feels like a bit of bullying from Mother Nature, hitting us when we’re already down. Even so, the collection of unseasonably warm days we’ve recently had (as well as a relatively mild past few months) couldn’t last forever. It is, after all, April in North Dakota.
The warm temperatures shifted to cold with a confusing pelting of rain and sleet on Wednesday evening and overnight, turning into our friendly white flakes as the sun rose yesterday. Ice accumulations from the initial precipitation were not insignificant, but thankfully not quite enough to crack tree branches or down power lines in most of the area.
