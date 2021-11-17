Superintendent Josh Johnson shared with VCPS family and friends this afternoon:
Thank you for participating in the recent community survey. With more than 1,000 total responses, the staff and parents of Valley City Public Schools were in strong support of our school district exploring a school referendum for proposed options 1 or 2 (89%-staff and 67%-parents). After reviewing the results of the survey last Wednesday, it does appear we need to provide more information for the 14-18% of the respondents that shared on the survey that they were "Not Sure or Needed More Information".
Following the school board meeting this past Monday, the school district will be addressing four items prior to the next regular board meeting on December 15th. These items include:
1) State CTE Grant Application (application deadline and grant awards)
2) Proposed New School Locations (where?)
3) Possible Options with a New School (Do we include k-3 in plans? Does CTE get included under VCHS roof?)
4) Providing Additional Information (Public/group presentations, communications- emails, social media, and local media, coffee groups, etc..)
At this time, no formal decisions have been made by the school board and the school district will continue to analyze, explore, and seek input on the future of our school facilities. We've updated our exploring pages on the school district website that will provide you with additional information from the community survey. In addition, a FAQ page will be added soon, providing responses to questions that have been asked of us. Please see the link below for the webpage with survey information.
If you have questions or would like someone from the school district to present to your club or organization, please contact me or the school district offices at 701.845.0483.
Thank you and Go Hi-Liners!
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483