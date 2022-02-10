I remember the first time I heard of the activity that would change my life. I was a curious, attention-loving 5th grader who went to watch some family friends perform for their speech team. I had no idea what any of it was, but I remember being absolutely enthralled by their performances. I looked up at my mom who was laughing along to a humorous script, and thinking, “I want to do this when I grow up.”
Fast forward to my seventh grade year. Two seniors came into my English classroom, and recruited for our speech team. Most of their speech was met with eye rolls and yawns, but I remember that moment like I was having a premonition. I knew that speech was something I had to do.
I don’t know if any other activity path I could have done with my life would have impacted me the way that speech and debate has. I was never the sportiest kid, I did cheerleading and did decent during PE classes, but I never felt included in the joy that people have with their sport. I was a reader, a writer, a singer and a performer, and I never felt the desire or comfort to try anything really out there.
Then I went out for speech. It was my first activity that I had done in high school. The first time I had somewhere to be after school, and the first time I ever really worked for a team. I was the bottom of a pyramid of mid-range success, that over my high school career, I have watched blossom and grow. It has been a fantastic experience.
From a team standpoint, I have worked with some of the most talented performers in the state and in the nation to grow my skills. I have bonded with students of all ages, who all spend their Saturdays in suits and dress shoes, all fighting for the same competitive goals. I have watched coaches hone their abilities to create legacies. I have watched upperclassmen realize the severity of what they are doing to better themselves as they go into the real world through speech. I have watched underclassmen go from frightened 7th graders who have never performed before to state champions. I have seen the best and the stress of what speech has to offer, and it more than breaks even.
Not only has speech affected my team and my friends, but it has also impacted me. Speech is one of the few places where I truly feel competent. I pride myself on my knowledge of this activity, a basin that is constantly growing. I started on this team as a deeply insecure 12 year old, who had never found anything worth working towards. I will be leaving this team in the spring, a well-rounded 18 year old, who has found more than what I bargained for about myself and my abilities as a leader, friend, coach, and performer. I am so proud of the legacy I will be leaving behind at VCHS, regardless of points or trophies. At the end of the day, I have become myself through the abilities I have learned and honed during my experience with speech, and I cannot wait to see what else I can learn moving forward.
So, to make this a true ode, I have some people I want to thank.
To my coaches this year: thank you for pushing me to try harder than I ever have, for helping me continue to get better and not stagnate. I appreciate all of the long hours and difficult work you do everyday, with a smile on your face because you truly enjoy this activity. Your effort is palpable.
To my old coaches: thank you for all that you have done to make me the person I am. From giving me my first Dramatic script, to being equally respectful and silly during practice when the stress is overwhelming, you have given me more grace than I needed, and I simply cannot thank you enough.
To my current speechies: I love you. Thank you for making me laugh at practice, and showing me the value in learning from your peers, regardless of their age or ability. You make me proud to compete with you.
To my old competitors: I think about you all the time. Thank you for all of the memories we made during long bus rides with no coffee, and for all of the things you have helped me learn by watching you. I feel so honored to have competed with you, and regardless of how much we talk, I still appreciate you.
And to the student this year who is sitting in class debating on if speech is for them: It just might be. You might find your second home, your first real friend, a place to feel funny and smart at the same time, and a place within school where you feel respected. That was exactly what happened to me, and I want that for you too.