Local hotel ranked second best in nation by guests
Valley City’s AmericInn by Wyndham has quietly enjoyed a tradition of excellence, a tradition which carries on even now as the hotel celebrates being recognized as the second best AmericInn in the nation.
“That has to do with the scoring, from the surveys from our guests,” Mici Loibl, general manager for the AmericInn said. “It’s evaluating our breakfasts, our cleanliness, our customer service, how clean the rooms are.”
