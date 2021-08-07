The search for the next superstar is one.
Idol across America” opens virtual auditions via Zoom and visits North Dakota on Wednesday, August 11th.
WHAT: Open call virtual Zoom auditions for ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ in NORTH DAKOTA
• During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season five on ABC and a historic 20th season for the franchise overall.
• For the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.
