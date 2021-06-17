Valley City Area Chamber Ambassadors made two stops on Wednesday. The first was to Golden Paws Dog Salon, where they met with owner/groomer Chelsey Hannig and held an official ribbon cutting. Hannig has been grooming dogs since 2007.
The Ambassadors’ second stop was at CHI Mercy Hospital, where they chatted with Dr. Larry E. Sayler. Chamber Executive Vice President Kay Vinje then presented him with the Chamber of Commerce’s highest award: the 36th Annual Hi-Liner Award.
