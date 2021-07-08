New Life Assembly of God in Valley City regularly hosts an outreach ministry that provides backpacks and school supplies to students in need. The Amazing Backpack Giveaway began in 2014, the first of which served 63 students. It has grown exponentially, serving over 200 students each year since. This year’s Amazing Backpack Giveaway Fundraising Event/Meal/Bake Sale is being held on Sunday, August 1st at New Life Assembly of God in Valley City, beginning at 5:30 p.m
Read the full story in your Thursday, July 8th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.