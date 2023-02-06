Alzheimers Presentation In VC Feb. 7, 2023

Free and open to the public

Maddock, ND – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation titled, Know the 10 Warning Signs. This presentation will take place on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from Noon-1:00 p.m., at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library, 410 Central Ave N, Valley City ND.   This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is not required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.

