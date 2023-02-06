Free and open to the public
Maddock, ND – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation titled, Know the 10 Warning Signs. This presentation will take place on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from Noon-1:00 p.m., at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library, 410 Central Ave N, Valley City ND. This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is not required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
More about the presentation:
Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.