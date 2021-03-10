Valley City, ND – City-County Health District (CCHD) is currently vaccinating all priority groups in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C of North Dakota’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Barnes County residents or those employed in Barnes County are encouraged to be vaccinated.
Essential workers in Phase 1C are currently eligible. CCHD encourages the public to consider whether they are an essential worker, and that they vaccinate as soon as possible. Agriculture, Higher Ed. Staff and Faculty, Manufacturing, Food/Grocery, Media, Critical Tradesmen, Transportation, Energy, Business/Finance, Government, Water, Hardware/Supply, K-12/Child Care Workers and more, are currently eligible.
“There is a broad definition for ‘essential’ and many Barnes County residents don’t realize they’re eligible now,” said Theresa Will, Administrator for CCHD. “We want to invite those employed in Barnes County to be vaccinated right away,” she added.
Essential workers are those who conduct a range of operations and services that are essential to continue critical infrastructure operations. Critical infrastructure is a large, umbrella term encompassing sectors from energy to defense and agriculture. Essential workers are designated by the United States Department of Homeland Security, specifically the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
There are vaccination clinics planned for Wednesday, March 17th at CCHD. Those who wish to be vaccinated by City-County Health District must register for an appointment by visiting www.citycountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. Those in need of clinic registration support are encouraged to call CCHD at 701-845-8518.
For information and updates related to COVID-19 vaccination in North Dakota, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information.