Eight seedstock producers representing five breeds of catt le were showcased during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) All Breeds Cattle Tour October 3. The tour celebrated its 35th year and featured an impressive group of Cooperstown, N.D.,-area beef producers and welcomed about 150 attendees over the duration of the tour.
“The breeders take pride in their cattle and were very excited to welcome tour guests to view their operations,” said Tour Chairman Kelly Hanson of Hannaford, N.D.