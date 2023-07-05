Hi-Liner Activities Director, Rob Hunt, shared the following information with Hi-Liner family and friends today...
We hope this email finds you well. We are reaching out to inform you about a matter of utmost importance regarding a recent incident involving All American Publishing and their unauthorized representation of our VCHS Boys Basketball Team.
It has come to our attention that All American Publishing has been engaged in a deceptive t-shirt scam, falsely claiming to represent VCPS Boys Basketball and soliciting funds from unsuspecting individuals. We want to emphasize that All American Publishing is not affiliated with VCPS in any way, and they do not have permission to use our name, logo, or represent our boys' basketball team.
We take this matter very seriously and are actively investigating the situation. In the meantime, we kindly request that you refrain from sending any money or making any purchases from All American Publishing. Their actions are unauthorized, and engaging with them only perpetuates their fraudulent behavior.
If you have already sent money to All American Publishing, we urge you to take immediate action and contact me at rob.hunt@k12.nd.us. I will be handling all inquiries related to the t-shirt scam and will provide you with further guidance on the steps you should take to rectify the situation.
The security and well-being of our community members are of paramount importance to us, and we apologize for any inconvenience or concern this situation may have caused. We are committed to resolving this matter swiftly and ensuring that our boys' basketball program and the reputation of VCPS remain protected.
We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter. If you have any further questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to contact me. We will keep you updated as we progress in addressing this issue.
Thank you for your continued support of VCHS Boys Basketball and for your vigilance in safeguarding our community's best interests.
Hi-Liner Activities Director