BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) is currently accepting applications for affordable rental housing development assistance and funding for homeownership and rental assistance programs for low-income households. 

“The programs North Dakota Housing Finance Agency administers address the state’s most pressing housing challenges,” said Dave Flohr, NDHFA executive director. “Providing homes for low-wage workers, individuals and families who are aging or have disabilities, and those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness strengthen our communities and position them for growth.”

