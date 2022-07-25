BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) is currently accepting applications for affordable rental housing development assistance and funding for homeownership and rental assistance programs for low-income households.
“The programs North Dakota Housing Finance Agency administers address the state’s most pressing housing challenges,” said Dave Flohr, NDHFA executive director. “Providing homes for low-wage workers, individuals and families who are aging or have disabilities, and those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness strengthen our communities and position them for growth.”
NDHFA is accepting applications for three federal housing programs – HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and the National Housing Trust Fund (HTF).
In North Dakota, HOME supports housing production and funds homeownership and rental assistance programs. Through this program, $3 million is available.
LIHTC encourages private sector investment in affordable housing through tax incentives. Property owners receive the credits for up to 10 years based on their capital investment and a project’s level of commitment to low-income tenancy. NDHFA has $2.875 million in credit authority available which will generate more than $25 million in project equity.
The HTF’s purpose is to increase and preserve the supply of housing for extremely low-income households, including homeless individuals and families. Approximately $2.9 million is available.
The application process for the programs is competitive with the top-scoring projects awarded conditional commitments from NDHFA. Applicants must provide evidence that there is a need for the proposed project or program, and that the costs are reasonable. The application deadline for all of these programs is 5 p.m., CT, on Sept. 30, 2022.
More information about NDHFA and the programs it administers is available online or by contacting the agency at (800) 292-8621, (701) 328-8080, 711 (TTY) or hfainfo@nd.gov. NDHFA’s normal office hours at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., CT, Monday to Friday.
NDHFA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Gov. Doug Burgum, as the chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley, oversees the agency.
