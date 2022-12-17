Don't Drink and Drive Graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. The North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Behavioral Health Division (BHD) and Vision Zero are teaming up to raise awareness about ways to prevent injuries and deaths resulting from impaired driving during the holiday season.

In North Dakota in 2021, an alcohol-related crash occurred nearly every 13 hours and an alcohol-related vehicle fatality occurred nearly every 10.5 days according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Highway Safety Division.

Recommended for you