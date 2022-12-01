Christmas Tree Decorated

Bismarck, N.D. – State agencies and area organizations are putting up Christmas trees this week to decorate the west end of ground floor in the North Dakota State Capitol for the annual Showcase of Trees.

“We appreciate the opportunity to enjoy the creativity of our state agencies and local organizations as they make the west end of our ground floor look festive for the holiday season,“ said Facility Management Director John Boyle. “We are grateful for the time and effort that is put into the showcase each year.”

