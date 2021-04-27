2021 marked yet another monumental year for the Valley City High School speech team. With the State tournament over the team’s regular season has officially wrapped up. However, the National Speech and Debate Tournament has yet to be held and is scheduled for June 13-19.
The entirety of the speech season looked different for teams across the state. One of the biggest challenges that students had to face was not only seeing just a few teams all season, but also the significantly lower amount of EDC and State competitors.
