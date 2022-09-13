Aesthetica Skin Care & Therapies joins the downtown Valley City community, celebrating its open house last week and showcasing a spellbinding and luxurious spa environment, blending comfort and technology to provide a rejuvenating experience for anyone, inside and out.
“No one else was doing it,” Heidi Dittmer, licensed aesthetician and the owner of Aesthetica, told the Times-Record. “I’ve done it before but it’s been a smaller scale and was by appointment only. I actually remodeled a house and made it into my studio in Detroit Lakes, but I wanted to have it at a larger scale and be able to offer more of the holistic wellness offerings.”
A holistic approach means to approach health from a totality – not simply focusing on skincare, but the whole body and how the health of the whole can impact the part.
“That’s where we get into the therapy, the dry salt therapy, the red light full bed therapy with the infrared sauna and the spa relaxation,” Dittmer said. “It’s very important that we address not just the skin or the aesthetic services, but address the whole body, inside-out.”
Read the full story in your September 13 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.