Aesthetica

Aesthetica Skin Care & Therapies joins the downtown Valley City community, celebrating its open house last week and showcasing a spellbinding and luxurious spa environment, blending comfort and technology to provide a rejuvenating experience for anyone, inside and out.

“No one else was doing it,” Heidi Dittmer, licensed aesthetician and the owner of Aesthetica, told the Times-Record. “I’ve done it before but it’s been a smaller scale and was by appointment only. I actually remodeled a house and made it into my studio in Detroit Lakes, but I wanted to have it at a larger scale and be able to offer more of the holistic wellness offerings.”

