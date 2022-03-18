BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is sending this advisory as a reminder to media partners that Thursday, March 17, was the last day of daily updates for both the NDDoH Coronavirus Dashboard and the NDDoH COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
Starting Friday, March 18, NDDoH will be publishing weekly updates for each dashboard. The weekly Coronavirus Dashboard will be simplified in how data is presented and will shift from a focus on daily case counts and percent positivity rates and have an increased focus on trends over time and severity of disease.
Hospitalization data previously included only individuals who were North Dakota residents hospitalized due to COVID. The new dashboard will align with national reporting and will include all individuals hospitalized with or due to COVID who are in North Dakota hospitals, regardless of their state of residency. The dashboard will have charts to illustrate statewide hospital capacity. The change to align with national reporting practice will initially result in a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations reported.
These changes align with the current state of the pandemic and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Level framework released in late February.
For comments made by NDDoH subject matter experts regarding these changes, please view the archive of the department’s March 10 media availability, located at http://health.nd.gov/VPR. A high-quality recording of this event is available for media partners on the department video server; if you do not currently have access to this server, please email edtech@nd.gov from your work address to receive a login.