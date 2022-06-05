BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Money Follows the Person Program stakeholders are meeting Wednesday, June 8, 1-4 p.m. CT, to discuss North Dakota’s progress and ongoing work to serve people with disabilities outside of institutional settings.
MFP program funds are used to help people with disabilities move from institutional settings to homes and community living. Funds also support in-home and community-based services that enable individuals with disabilities to continue living at home in their communities.
The meeting agenda includes introduction of new team members and review and discussion of supplemental services offered under the MFP grant, MFP grant progress, 2022 benchmarks for transitions to community living, sustainability plan, budget and MFP tribal initiative. Attendees will also discuss capacity building efforts, subcommittee work and future meeting dates and will hear updates on housing services and the U.S. Department of Justice Settlement Agreement implementation.
The Life Skills and Transition Center and the Developmental Disabilities Division will share updates on efforts to support individuals in the community. Members may discuss other topics. A meeting notice with the full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3tAmIUf.
This is a public meeting. Interested persons can attend virtually online through Microsoft Teams or via conference call at 701-328-0950, conference ID 813 291 064#. Details on joining the virtual meeting online are in the public meeting notice.
Individuals who need accommodations to participate can contact Jake Reuter at 701-680-9638, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or jwreuter@nd.gov.
The stakeholder group advises the department on in-home and community-based services for Medicaid-eligible individuals with disabilities. MFP funds have helped 670 eligible Medicaid members with disabilities move from nursing homes, the Life Skills and Transition Center and other facilities to apartments, family members’ homes, or other community living arrangements with supportive services. Participation in transition services is voluntary.