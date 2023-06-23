NDSU - Adult Mental Health Image

The Adult Mental Health First Aid program will give participants information about signs of mental health concerns and how to respond effectively.

Addressing the mental and behavioral health needs of those working in agriculture or related areas will be the focus of an upcoming seminar sponsored by North Dakota State University Extension and FirstLink.

Registration is now open for the Adult Mental Health First Aid program, scheduled for June 28 in Bismarck, North Dakota, and July 11 in Dickinson, North Dakota.

