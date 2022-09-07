BISMARCK, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of a North Dakota National Guard Soldier, Staff Sgt. Cody Cox of West Fargo, North Dakota.
“Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the recent passing of one of our Soldiers over the weekend,” said Dohrmann. “We will always honor and remember Cody’s commitment to our organization, state and nation. On behalf of all of the men and women of the North Dakota National Guard, I offer our sincere condolences and sympathy to his wife, Samantha, as well as Cody’ entire family and friends during this time of grief.”
Cox, 30, who passed away of natural causes on Sept. 4, 2022, enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 2011 as a LAN manager with the Fargo-based 426th Signal Company. He was promoted to staff sergeant April 22, 2022 and was assigned as the secure communications manager for the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. He was also a full-time North Dakota National Guard employee in Fargo working as a network help desk technician. His wife is also a member of the North Dakota National Guard.
His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Reserve Commendation Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (3 awards), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; NCO Professional Development Ribbon (2 awards); Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon; North Dakota National Guard Recruiting Ribbon; North Dakota Emergency Service Ribbon (2 awards); North Dakota Service Ribbon (2 awards); and the North Dakota Basic Combat Training Ribbon.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
The North Dakota National Guard is a trained and highly motivated force of about 4,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen. We are always prepared to provide ready units, individuals and equipment in support of our communities, state and nation. Always ready, always there.
