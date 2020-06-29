There is one additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Barnes County. The individual is a male in his 30’s, with source of exposure identified as possible travel. This newly confirmed case brings the county total to 19, seven of which are considered active.
Follow City-County Health District on Facebook for Barnes County updates or call 701-845-8518.
