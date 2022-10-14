VCSUShooter

A woman’s piercing scream echoes down the hall as police officers burst through the front doors of Valley City State University’s McFarlane Hall. One cop rounds the corner – and immediately the air ripples with blasts of gunfire.

He quickly takes cover around the wall. A masked shooter flees down the corridor, covering his retreat with more shots. More police sweep in; Valley City Police Department’s own Sean Hagen taking the lead, a fellow officer at his flank, focused on finding the shooter. Upstairs or downstairs, it’s hard to tell where he’s gone. 

