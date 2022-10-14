A woman’s piercing scream echoes down the hall as police officers burst through the front doors of Valley City State University’s McFarlane Hall. One cop rounds the corner – and immediately the air ripples with blasts of gunfire.
He quickly takes cover around the wall. A masked shooter flees down the corridor, covering his retreat with more shots. More police sweep in; Valley City Police Department’s own Sean Hagen taking the lead, a fellow officer at his flank, focused on finding the shooter. Upstairs or downstairs, it’s hard to tell where he’s gone.
Distant gunfire echoes from other parts of the building. When the shooter pops out again to try and take out another officer, he’s cut down by a swift return of fire. He drops, and is handcuffed. The emergency is over.
Then, voices call out over, declaring the simulation to reset. Like a stage play, everyone picks themselves off the ground, dusts off and returns to starting position.
Next time around, the shooter will be more elusive. He’ll go another route, his victims – staff and faculty members at the university – will hound their rescuers, begging for help, offering uncertain information as to where the attacker has gone.
It’s all part of the process – an active shooter drill, a simulated crisis that brought local and county law enforcement and emergency responders to VCSU campus on Tuesday afternoon.
“One of our main goals is to make sure we are a safe space for every student, faculty and staff member,” Tammy Jo Taft, director of marketing and communications for the university, told the Times-Record. “Part of that is making sure we’re all knowledgable about our emergency response systems, that we know what to do … partnering with local police and fire department to have this exercise that gives us a chance to know what we need to do if a situation like this happens on our campus.”
Students and faculty played their roles, as gunshot victims or huddling survivors, hoping to shelter from the marauding killer stalking their halls. Before the life exercise, a comprehensive seminar was presented by the consulting group which organized the event, Heartland Consulting Group. They broke down vital information on how to survive an active shooter situation: where to hide, where not to hide, how to respond to threats – even how to fight back.
